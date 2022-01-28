2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $500,000

The Courtyards at Brawley Point is a desirable low-maintenance community in the heart of Mooresville. It is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and Lake Norman activities. The covered front porch welcomes you home. This popular open floor plan has great flow and plenty of natural light throughout. It is a perfect home for entertaining and is located in a cul de sac. The gorgeous kitchen opens into the great room and dining area which opens into a wonderful backyard outdoor living space with a covered porch, paver patio, and fenced back yard. It is a split bedroom floor plan with a flex space that could be used as a home office or craft room. The primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a well-appointed ensuite bath. This wonderful community has an inviting gathering place with an outdoor fireplace, lighted sidewalks, a pond with a fountain, and a large green space. Exterior yard maintenance, quarterly pest control, and an annual termite inspection are included in HOA.