Immaculate home in the Highly Desired Johnson Manor Community. Beautiful kitchen with a large granite island and walk in pantry. Very open concept with lots of living area. Screened porch over looking a wooded area. Home in pristine condition. Spacious back porches and front porch lets you enjoy the outdoors in this active community. Community offers a clubhouse with a fitness center, grill, kitchen areas, and meeting rooms. Active Community offers walking trails and a dog park. Spacious Master Bedroom with spacious bathroom and huge walk in closet. 2 car garage with a drop center to leave items when you enter the home. This home is a must see! Make your appointment today as this will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,795
