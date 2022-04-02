MUST SEE RANCH WITH TONS OF GORGEOUS UPGRADES AND PREMIUM LOT! This impeccably designed ranch home has an open concept with great room featuring fireplace with gas logs. Wide, hand scraped hardwood floors run throughout the entire living space. The spacious kitchen features upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, large island and custom tile work. Enjoy the premium lot, with wide open views and stunning perennial gardens, from the three seasons enclosed porch or custom paver patio. Primary suite has TWO walk-in closets and large walk-in shower. The bonus room has French doors with a transom and can be used for a study, craft room, den etc. Many more upgrades and custom features! Community features a pool, pickleball, walking trails and other amenities. Low maintenance lawns are cared for by the community. Irrigation system. Easy access to all the shopping and conveniences of Mooresville.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000
