2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $402,000

PROPOSED new construction home to be built in Mooresville less than 2 miles from Lake Norman. The Badin floor plan has 4 bedrooms (latest perc report proposes 2 bedroom septic system) and an open concept first floor. Large great room that opens into the kitchen - which features a 9 ft island, granite, a breakfast nook and plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The dining room leads to the kitchen off the large open foyer. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms as well as the primary bedroom and laundry room. Conveniently located off Cornelius Road, this lot is close to a plethora of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, medical, and entertainment. Less than 1 mile access to Cornelius Road Park - a 79 acre community park that features 6 tennis courts, 18 hole disc golf course, 2 baseball fields, walking path with 5 fitness stations, bocce court, a two-acre dog park and a sports field. NO HOA and low county taxes! Previous perc test indicated it would be a 2 bedroom septic.