2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $379,000

Built in 2018, this Mooresville two-story home offers granite countertops, and a garage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darre…
Fix the town’s sanitation issues, or Love Valley could be gone.
As the cast and crew came to promote “A Knight to Remember” at WAME on Wednesday, it was evident from the cast and crew of the film that the l…
The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan Lee Hamby.
A shooting at a home on Stillwater Lane left one person injured, according to the Troutman Police Department, but few other details were provi…
The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is enjoying being back in full swing and looking forward to a busy spring and summer. They are…
A man is dead after his personal watercraft struck a pontoon boat on Lake Norman on Sunday, a N.C. Wildlife officer said.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
Twenty-five years ago:
Five vehicles were destroyed and a sixth damaged when a car hauler caught on fire Wednesday morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.