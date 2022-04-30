2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $366,000

Built in 2018, this Mooresville two-story home offers granite countertops, and a garage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School …
A wreck, involving three tractor-trailers, has closed Interstate 40 east near Sharon School Road.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Twenty-five years ago:
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.
Statesville Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck celebration was a hands-on event Saturday at the Statesville Soccer Complex as the city gave away trees an…
The Statesville Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored 22nd National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a…
Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.