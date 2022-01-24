2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $365,000

This beautiful ranch with a bonus over the garage is ready for you to call it home. When you walk in the front door you have a short entryway to take off your shoes before you enter the main living area. The living room boasts tall ceilings, plenty of light, and a gas fireplace. As you pass through, you reach the dining room which leads you right into the kitchen. This kitchen is large with plenty of storage. The kitchen looks into the living area, and on the other side of the kitchen is a large eat-in area. As you leave the kitchen and walk across the house you see an office/flex room. If a third bedroom is needed, this could definitely be closed off to support that. A little further down you reach the owner's suite with a tray ceiling and large ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and separate tub and shower. Finishing up the hallway you will find the secondary bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room and out back you will see the large screened in porch.