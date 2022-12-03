2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • Updated
Wished for a new home, but didn't want the hassle of building it? Here is the answer to your dreams. Log siding home built, just needs to be finished inside. You can make this house yours by adding your own touches to it. Front and back decks overlook a large yard, there's even a pond at the back of the property. Located in quiet country surroundings yet very close to Mooresville.

