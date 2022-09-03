You’re seeing double w/this spacious, brand-new townhome w/TWO Master Suites! Upstairs, each room is built perfectly, featuring accented tray ceilings & closets w/ample spacing. Each room's bathroom comes w/a vanity double sinks, & a shower that's tiled & has a bench seat. Downstairs, you’ll find the perfect place for entertaining w/an open family room, dining area, and the main living areas covered in durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops against a subway tile backsplash, & stainless appliances, w/a gas range. Near the garage, you'll be greeted w/a headboard drop zone storage area that connects to a pocket office w/a granite desk & storage cabinets. Find out more info about this charming & roomy townhome today!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $335,888
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine.
Armed man runs from traffic stop onto school property in Burke County. 'I don’t know what … I was doing bro.'
DREXEL — A man who was a passenger in a stolen car bailed out of the car when a deputy tried to stop it and ran onto school property with a gun, authorities said Tuesday morning.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the …
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hi…
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, i…
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours.