You’re seeing double w/this spacious, brand-new townhome w/TWO Master Suites! Upstairs, each room is built perfectly, featuring accented tray ceilings & closets w/ample spacing. Each room's bathroom comes w/a vanity double sinks, & a shower that's tiled & has a bench seat. Downstairs, you’ll find the perfect place for entertaining w/an open family room, dining area, and the main living areas covered in durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops against a subway tile backsplash, & stainless appliances, w/a gas range. Near the garage, you'll be greeted w/a headboard drop zone storage area that connects to a pocket office w/a granite desk & storage cabinets. Find out more info about this charming & roomy townhome today!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $334,000
