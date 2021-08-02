Amazing turnkey full brick end unit townhome in the heart of Morrison Plantation!! Sidewalks throughout community lead to the grocery store, ice cream shop and many other shops and dining, entertainment and more!! This unit offers an open main floor plan, Breakfast/serving bar, Kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, plus dining area and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each with their own full bath and a laundry room (washer & dryer included!). Back patio and PRIVATE fenced rear yard even has top of the line astroturf (no mowing or water, needed always beautiful!). Plus your own 1 car garage! ONE YEAR APHW HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $299,500
