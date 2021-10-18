Completely Renovated in 2016 - roof, hvac, windows, water heater, water pump, kitchen shaker cabinets and stainless appliances. This home was also just given a fresh coat of paint and professionally cleaned for the next owner! Home being used as 3 bdrms/3 bths with easy expansion into attic. Huge two car detached garage with storage. Bedroom and full bath on main level. Master has large walk in closet. One mile to Davidson. Mooresville taxes and schools. There is an option to hook into the town of Davidson water and sewer. Projector, projector screen and Maytag washer and dryer all convey! This one is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.