2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $295,000

Location, Location, Location!!! The main areas are open and this unit offers a split Bedroom floorplan complete with refrigerator. Laminate wood flooring with a walk-out covered deck overlooking the lake! Community offers a pool, cabana, tennis courts, boardwalk around the lake, and sitting areas. Convenient to I-77, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Lowes Corp, Ingersoll Rand, Doosan and more! Restaurants, shopping and all conveniences close by. Some within walking distance. Move in ready! Refrigerator conveys.

