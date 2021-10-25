2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $294,500

Great location in The Villages at Oak Tree, a 55 & Older community. The neighborhood is convenient to shopping and restaurants. This 2 bedroom home is near the clubhouse and set in the interior of the community away from the main road. The spacious primary bedroom has it's own bathroom with walk-in shower. The secondary bedroom is perfect for guests with another full bath off the front hall. Sit a spell while you visit with friends on the roomy front porch. Easy access from the driveway and garage and into the laundry room which leads directly into the kitchen. There is a spacious eating area in the kitchen with a lovely screened porch off the back. These homes include lawn maintenance, clubhouse for activities, RV/Boat storage and walking trails. Very few homes come up for sale here so NOW is your chance! For more information or to schedule a tour call the Barker Team at 704-450-8162.