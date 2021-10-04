 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $265,000

"Cute as a button" Brownstone Townhome with full size 2 car garage at x33 walkable distance to Lowe's Corporate & LKN Regional Medical. Spacious & open main level living with covered back patio for additional entertaining or living space. Fabulous breakfast island in kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Hardwoods on main along with new appliances, convection oven and an induction stove. Built-in cubby-spaces near entry way & HVAC was replaced in 2017. On the 2nd floor you will find 2 large size primary & secondary bedrooms with their own bath suites & plenty of closet space. Laundry & utility room is placed between the 2 bedrooms. hardwoods, a beautiful kitchen island and lots of cabinet space. Established, quiet smaller community tucked away from the hustle & bustle but just a few minutes into downtown Mooresville or Davidson- Great sugue to I77. Wonderfully low HOA's, snatch this property up for yourself or as a great rental investment.

