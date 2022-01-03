Charming, single story townhome in a small, welcoming 12-unit community set on the 12th fairway of the Mooresville Golf Club. Spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings in the great room, kitchen and bedrooms. Laminate flooring and upgraded kitchen and bathroom tile. **BRAND NEW HVAC as of DECEMBER 2021** Generous storage with pantry closet, walk-in primary closet, large guest closet, coat closet, linen closets in both bathrooms with attic storage and carport storage. Beautiful custom lighting in great room, halls and bathrooms. Walking distance to historic downtown Mooresville with unique shops, restaurants, brewery and craft beer bar. Easy drive to Route 77 and shopping like Target, Costco, Home Goods, Publix and Harris Teeter. Close to boating and water sports on Lake Norman and outdoor activities at Lake Norman State Park with an easy 35 minute drive to Charlotte. Highly desirable single story living in a lovely setting - this one will go fast!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $235,000
