2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $220,000

Check out this cute and charming home located right off of HWY 115, with just a short drive to Downtown Mooresville and I77! With two bedrooms, one full bath and a fenced in yard, sitting on almost half an acre, this adorable Farmhouse style home is sure to catch your eye! The seller has done updates galore! New roof on home and buildings in 2020, HVAC 2020, granite countertops 2020, new laminate hardwood and tile in the bathroom 2020! Come see for yourself, you're destined to fall in love!