Golf Course Condo! Spacious corner unit with vaulted ceilings in the desirable town of Mooresville awaits you. This well appointed condominium offers two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open floor plan boost a gorgeous stone fireplace. Two balconies and views of the golf course make this the perfect place for relaxing and entertaining. With a community pool, picnic area, grills, and the lake only two miles away this golf course home is truly a "slice" of heaven.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $199,000
