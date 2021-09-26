2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $196,500

Great Mooresville Location. FullyGUTTED & RENOVATED in 2020. 2 bedroom 1 bath adorable brick home which consists of TWO PARCELS totaling .99 acres. NEW Goodman HVAC in 2020 w/10 year parts warranty, NEW roof in 2020 w/ IKO Dynasty shingles w/ limited lifetime warranty. NEW windows, NEW plumbing, NEW electrical, NEW doors, NEW hardware, light fixtures and flooring ALL IN 2020. Kitchen offers Whirlpool Stainless Steel appiances. New well and new septic in 2020. NEW deck built in 2020 to relax or entertain. Home conveys with all appliances including refrigerator & stackable washer & dryer. The land directly adjacent to the property & to the right as you face the house is 182.6 acres that is owned by a local developer in Mooresville. Across the street is 85.5 acres owned by Iredell Statesville School Board since 2013. As you continue down Parkertown you will see the new Parkertown Subdivision. Current Photos are representitive of when home was renovated in 2020. Call listing agent Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty for more information. 704.905.1100