 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $179,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $179,000

Move-in Ready home in the popular Mill Village! Fresh paint, newly finished hardwood flooring, wood look vinyl flooring, sliding barn door, new light and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, marble-look countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and double doors to wood deck with trellis. Large backyard, storage shed and new gravel driveway. Walking distance to downtown!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert