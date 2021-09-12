Move-In-Ready! Come see this charming two bedroom, one full bath situated on a picturesque cleared lot. It boasts a partially covered front and full covered side porch. The backyard includes a large 12 x 16 storage building that can be used as a workshop. This property has been zoned Residential-Mixed-Use. Conveniently located near restaurants and surrounding businesses. Upgrades include HVAC (2018), new roof (2021), New laminate flooring throughout, tile flooring in bath. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Inspections are welcome, however the property is being sold AS-IS. Owner is a North Carolina Real Estate Broker.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $135,000
