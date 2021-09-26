INVESTOR SPECIAL! 2 bedroom 1 bath home. If you are looking for an investment opportunity with a tenant in place then look no further. Current lease expires 6/17/22. Home currently rents for $800. per month. Home is being sold as is. Seller will make no repairs. Seller has never lived in the home; it is investment rental property. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTITIVE OF WHEN THE HOME HAD COSMETIC MAKE OVER BACK IN 2017 PRIOR TO CURRENT TENANT MOVING IN. Home has large kitchen two non-working fireplaces and sits on a level .59 acre lot. Home is within walking distance to Park View Elementary school and downtown Mooresville. Home is now in need of some TLC according to sellers. According to last seller of the home, the roof was installed in approx. Spring of 2020 which is prior to current owner taking possession on June 17,2020. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT. LISTING AGENT HAS NEVER BEEN IN THIS HOME. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty for more information 704.905.1100
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $128,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play coll…
- Updated
HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defea…
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,434 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
If you are interested in any of the animals from Lake Norman Humane email: info@lakenormanhumane.org, visit 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville or go online at https://www.lakenormanhumane.org/.
- Updated
The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently installed new officers at the Thursday…