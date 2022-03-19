 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit available starting Friday 04.01.2022. Fenced in yard, PETS ALLOWED CONDITIONALLY! This unit has 2 primary bedrooms each with their own bathroom. All appliances included in rental price, W/D and refrigerator. Granite countertops, kitchen pantry, storage closet on rear porch, covered porches both front and back. Private wooded views from the back porch make this townhome a must see.

