2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,300

Updated townhome in great location! New carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and new hard flooring on the entry level and main level! Washer, dryer, fridge included. There is a great deck right off the dining room with stairs leading to the back of the town home. Upstairs there is the laundry room and 2 bedrooms, each with spacious closets and their own bathrooms. fitness center and pool

