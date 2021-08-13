PEACE AND PRIVACY!! Four generations have played a part in making this beautiful 62 +/-acre property a home. A quarter mile paved driveway guides you past open land, pastures and forests leading to the 1 1/2 story Farm House that offers a large country kitchen with multiple cabinets and dining area, cozy gas logs in the living room, large glass enclosed front porch for year round enjoyment, den, main level master bedroom, utility room and more! Ample parking on the pad in front of a two story block garage and additional 2 story block building. The property offers a log barn, log woodshed, additional wooden sheds perfect for repurposing, small creek and much more! Great location, 15 minutes to I-40, 20 minutes to I-85, 1.5 hours to the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway and less than 4.5 hours to the Coast! Come home to this beautiful property, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
- Updated
On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen.…
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
- Updated
‘John Lewis was a good man!”
Principal Jonathan Nicastro walked into the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Dimishi Long to present her with her “Teacher of the Year’’ award…
I know that there is not a person reading my editorial that isn’t sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19. I get it. We all feel that way but…
Headwaters Christian Academy is graduating in its own way as it continues to grow from a ministry during the pandemic into a full-fledged priv…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 25-31.