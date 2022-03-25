2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $625,000

Better than new and bring the horses! This charming equestrian farm sits on almost 26 acres and has everything you're looking for. The home has been completely remodeled top to bottom. Live in this cottage or build your dream home on the property. The custom barn includes 4 stalls, tack and feed room and bathroom. Two wash stalls with hot and cold water. The professionally graded, lighted arena is approx. 80 by 200. All turnouts include automatic waterers and new fencing. The round pen is perfect for working or training the horses. All the storage you need for your horse trailer, farm equipment or RV can be found in the workshop that includes an office and bathroom. Extra hay storage building. The stocked pond is perfect for fishing and plenty of trail area to ride your horses. Additional electric box for a light near the pond. Truly a move in ready equestrian farm! Professional pics coming soon!