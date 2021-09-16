Investor special! Awesome location walking distance to Main St restaurants and shops! Great potential in this fixer-upper. Would make for a great rental or quick flip. Priced below tax value for a quick sale. *All information deemed to be accurate and up to the buyer to determine/verify.* Sold "as-is, where is."
2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $55,000
