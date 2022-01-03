2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $400,000

PEACE AND PRIVACY!! Four generations have played a part in making this beautiful 35 +/-acre property a home. A quarter mile paved driveway guides you past open land, pastures and forests leading to the 1 1/2 story Farm House that offers a large country kitchen with multiple cabinets and dining area, cozy gas logs in the living room, large glass enclosed front porch for year round enjoyment, den, main level master bedroom, utility room and more! Ample parking on the pad in front of a two story block garage and additional 2 story block building. The property offers a log barn, log woodshed, additional wooden sheds perfect for repurposing, small creek and much more! Great location, 15 minutes to I-40, 20 minutes to I-85, 1.5 hours to the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway and less than 4.5 hours to the Coast! Come home to this beautiful property, schedule your showing today!