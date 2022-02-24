2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home on 1.25 acres in Harmony. The home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, central heat & air, an eat-in kitchen, and vinyl windows. Additional 15+ acres to the rear is also for sale. House and 16.7 acres listed for $240,000. SOLD AS/IS. Property viewed by confirmed appointment only.
2 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $95,000
