RARE Gorgeous completely remodeled Lake Norman Waterfront Unit with Assigned BOAT SLIP. Only 24 townhomes in this Private Exclusive WF community! Two large bedrooms & 2.5 updated baths. All newly appointed appliances to remain. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, TV’s and sound system are negotiable. Stunning Lake & Sunset Views from Living Area & Main Bedroom. Enjoy beautiful views from Sliding Glass Doors leading to huge spacious covered porch! Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. New windows, doors, and flooring! Owner made many improvements. Move in ready. Excellent location, close to shopping/restaurants. Enjoy walking to your own Deep-Water Boat Slip and relaxing by the pool. Bask in the Sandy Beach area for sun and swimming or launching your paddleboards. 1 year old SEER 18 HVAC system.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000
