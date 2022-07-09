2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $298,000

Welcome Home to this cottage farmhouse style lake access home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom shower and a tree lined front yard. The large upstairs bonus room is being used as a 3rd bedroom and could be used as a playroom, office, workout room or other flex space. If your dream is to have the opportunity to have chickens or goats or room to park your boat or RV or room to have a garden, this is the perfect home for you. Enjoy your mornings or evenings overlooking the over half acre backyard from your deck. The shared lake access lot is located off of Executive Cir. Home is conveniently located near the Publix Shopping Center area.