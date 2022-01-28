Find luxury lakefront living inside this condo located in the highly sought after Portside at Davidson Landing complex. Walk inside and take in the view of Lake Norman from the private 3rd floor balcony which features upgraded California style doors for indoor/outdoor living experience, kitchen window (pool view also), and master bedroom. Recently refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and Solid Maple Cabinets with Corian countertops. The dining area leads into the spacious living room where you can enjoy lake views while nestled up in front of the fireplace. Both bedrooms feature full bathrooms of their own. Master bathroom features large walk-in shower with body jets, dual heads, and aromatic system. New energy efficient windows help keep your home well insulated! Enjoy all of the unique amenities such as the lake front in-ground pool and private community beach. This unit screams luxury and is one that you won't want to miss out on.
2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $550,000
