2 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $74,987

Estate Sale PRICED TO SELL FAST!!! This Charming Home Is Situated On A Beautiful Lot Surrounded With Lots Of Land And 32 Acres Of Farm Land Adjacent Plus It Has Running Water!!! The Carport Was A Special Build With No Supports In The Middle To Maximize Coverage Area. The Shed Appears To Be In Great Condition. House Looks Great As Well All Around, Good Appliances, HVAC, Roof Etc... Estate Sale So House Is Sold AS-IS. Nice Neighborhood In Sought After Iredell County. Come Check It Out Before It Is GONE!!!