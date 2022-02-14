Looking for a place in the country that offers privacy?! Here you go! This recently updated ranch home on 10.51 acres is located down a long drive and not visible from the road. Plenty of space to expand or just enjoy the natural beauty of the wooded land. Sellers have remodeled the kitchen, bathrooms and made a large owners' suite out of two previously small bedrooms. The floors are beautiful wide wood look vinyl plank and tile (no carpet!) Unique and beautiful ceilings, stylish fixtures and floating shelves all add to the impressive updates! The carport has been closed in and makes a wonderful storage area and workshop. Although no permits were pulled, the updates are nicely done with plumbing and electrical changes done by professional plumbers and electricians. Camping, cookouts, hiking and hunting are all possible in your own back yard! The 10.5 acres includes 7 parcels.
2 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $325,000
