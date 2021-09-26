2 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $159,900

Renovated home on over 2 acres in a quiet, country setting. Two master suites, screened porch, back deck with twin stairs ideal for entertaining, new flooring. New carpet and vinyl throughout. Newer roof , HVAC. Turn key condition, clean as a whistle just waiting for the new owners to move in. Two outbuildings with electricity. Adjacent property included in sale could be built on! Deeded as real property! Price reduced, hurry this won't last