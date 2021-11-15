2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $350,000

Wow! Charming Waterfront home on Lake Lookout! Recently updated flooring throughout this 2 bed 1 1/2 bath home. Open floor plan with Kitchen, Living room and Dining area with Authentic Barn wood Focal walls. Enjoy the views from the sunroom while beating the heat or from the back deck perfect for entertaining. Spend the day fishing from the pier or take your boat out for a day on the lake from the covered floating dock. Have a buddy join you and launch from the additional boat ramp by vehicle.