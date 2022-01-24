 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $135,000

Private location for this 2 Bedroom, two story townhome in White Oak Manor. Well kept community. Open Dining/Living Room/Kitchen. Main Bedroom offers large walk-in closet and private sink area with access to the main bathroom. Spacious laundry room with washer & dryer. Nice deck on back to relax after a long day. Utility room off deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert