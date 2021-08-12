 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $29,900

Cleared 0.5 acre corner lot in quiet rural setting. Older 2BR/2BA mobile home is on the property but needs significant repairs and offers little value. Being sold AS IS and buyer will be responsible for obtaining title to the home. Lots of yard and parking.

