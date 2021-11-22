2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $140,000

Your own almost 5 acre slice of paradise awaits! Enjoy the convenience of living near downtown Catawba, with easy access to I-40 and I-77, yet feel like you're out in the country as you soak in the sights and sounds of nature as one of 4 owners of a private, stocked pond! Move right into this 2 bed, 1 bath with bonus room home, with a spacious open layout including newer kitchen cabinets and a stainless steel fridge, or update to suit your tastes. Tinker on projects all day in the oversized 2 bay metal garage/shop with power, shop sink, and toilet, plus two more storage buildings. A roadway, great for 4-wheelers, leads through sunny areas ideal for gardening past a private (also stocked) pond, to the shared pond with fountain. Home is on well and septic, but county water and sewer are available at the street. Roof new in '14. Home has electric heat pump and AC, with option to heat via an oil space heater in the living room. Home owned by Estate (ready to close mid-Dec), sold "as-is."