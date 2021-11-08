110921-srl-news-statebriefs

One dead in club shooting

AHOSKIE — Police are investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five wounded.

The shootings started at the Alaysia Bar & Grill, police said. When officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, they found more than 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a police news release says.

Officers found the body of Jairen Lyles, 22, of Aulander, lying on the ground, police said. Six others were taken to the hospital. Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced.

Motorist dies helping others

DURHAM — A woman who stopped to help motorists trapped in a vehicle that was involved in a crash here was killed early Sunday when she was struck by another car.

Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh and her boyfriend pulled over to assist the crash victims they came across on South Miami Boulevard, a Durham Police Department news release says. A two-car collision had been reported about 2:30 a.m.