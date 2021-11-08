110921-srl-news-statebriefs

One dead in club shooting
AHOSKIE — Police are investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five wounded.
The shootings started at the Alaysia Bar & Grill, police said. When officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, they found more than 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a police news release says.
Officers found the body of Jairen Lyles, 22, of Aulander, lying on the ground, police said. Six others were taken to the hospital. Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
No arrests have been announced.
Motorist dies helping others
DURHAM — A woman who stopped to help motorists trapped in a vehicle that was involved in a crash here was killed early Sunday when she was struck by another car.
Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh and her boyfriend pulled over to assist the crash victims they came across on South Miami Boulevard, a Durham Police Department news release says. A two-car collision had been reported about 2:30 a.m.
A sport utility vehicle struck Harbison, who was standing on the left side of one of the vehicles, which had overturned, the release said. She was declared dead at the scene.
The SUV's driver and two motorists in the car that overturned were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Arrest made in embezzlement
DURHAM — A former information technology worker at N.C. Central University has been arrested after $900,000 was embezzled from the school, officials said.
Kenya M. Ward, 44, of Durham, is charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, an arrest warrant says. N.C. Central said Friday that she no longer works for the school.
In a statement, N.C. Central said it had received an internal inquiry about the misappropriation of funds and conducted an investigation. Nearly $900,285 was embezzled from the university's bookstore and food service departments from January 2018 to April 2021, the arrest warrant says.
Ward was arrested Thursday and released from jail on a $1 million unsecured bond, court documents show. She said she's not guilty.
Storm closes island road
RODANTHE — A section of the only road linking Hatteras Island to the mainland was closed Sunday due to ocean and sound flooding as a storm brought high winds and rains to the coast, authorities said.
N.C. 12 was closed for about 13 miles from Rodanthe north to the Marc Basnight Bridge at Oregon Inlet, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The morning high tide contributed to ocean overwash that breached the dunes protecting the road, NCDOT said. Conditions didn't immediately improve, and the department said later Sunday that the stretch could remain closed through today for crews to clear the road and rebuild washed out dunes.
Plea deal ends crash case
BOLIVIA — A driver will spend up to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting two people with his vehicle as they stood in a driveway, authorities said.
Dakota Reiswig, of Brunswick County, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Friday and was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison, the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
On Feb. 27, Reiswig drove across the center line on N.C. 904 and hit Robert Winslow, of Cary, and Mint Greene, of Ocean Isle Beach, who were standing in Greene's driveway. Both died at the scene, authorities said.
Reiswig had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, authorities said, and the state crime lab also found THC in his blood. He also was driving without a license, the district attorney's office said.
