11 local organizations receive funding from COVID-19 Response Fund

In the latest round of grants, the Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded $115,300 to 11 local organizations serving those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will assist groups on the frontlines in providing basic needs, such as food, shelter and medical assistance.
The fund, launched by the United Way of Iredell County and the Iredell County Community Foundation — a regional affiliate of Foundation for the Carolinas — in partnership with United Way of Central Carolinas, has received more than $550,000 in contributions since launching in early April. Individuals are encouraged to give at bit.ly/UWCorona.
Grants are awarded by an advisory group of local leaders, and applications for the next grant cycle are due by July 24. Any Iredell County organizations that meet the eligibility criteria can find out more or apply at UWIredell.org.
Through four rounds of grant making, more than $440,000 has been awarded to local groups. The latest round of grants includes:
» $20,000 to Carolina Farm Trust for food for distribution.
» $4,050 to Council on Aging for employment support.
» $15,000 to I-Care for rent and utility support.
» $12,500 to FeedNC (Mooresville Soup Kitchen) for food for distribution.
» $10,000 to Iredell Christian Ministries for food for distribution.
» $1,000 to Matthew 25 Ministries for food for distribution.
» $12,000 to Mooresville Christian Ministries for rent and utility support.
» $10,000 to Salvation Army — Iredell County for food and utility support.
» $10,000 to Yokefellow Helping Center for food, utility support and medicine.
» $10,000 to HealthReach Community Clinic for prescriptions and medical supplies.
» $10,750 to Kintegra (Statesville Family Medicine) for telehealth services.
To give to the fund and learn more, visit bit.ly/UWCorona. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation can contact Kindl Detar, vice president, Planned Giving at FFTC, at 704-973-4581 or kdetar@fftc.org; Brett Eckerman, executive director at United Way of Iredell County, at 704-872-3000 or beckerman@uwiredell.org; or Shane Ruffin, regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-997-3216 or sruffin@uwcentralcarolinas.org.