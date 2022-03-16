 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $699,900

Turnkey portfolio consisting of 3 renovated single family homes and 1 renovated duplex. Rents gross: $4,850 per month. Professionally managed and management would love to stay onboard with the new owner. All located in the best parts of Statesville! Please reach out for rent rolls and interior photos. No Showings until accepted offer.

