A beautifully furnished Detached garage apartment with a seasonal lake view is now available. The BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION one-bedroom apartment features a private entrance, all appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, 65" TV, Stove, and microwave), and all utilities (internet as well) are included in your rent. Fully furnished with a new Queen mattress and a pull-out couch in the living room. You also have your own private LARGE deck to enjoy the seasonal view of Lake Norman. Close to the new Publix, a fitness studio, restaurants, and a gas station. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Credit, Criminal and Background check is required. Applicants must make a combined income equal to 3.5 times the rental amount and a minimum credit score of 650. $75 application fee.
1 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,295
-
- Updated
