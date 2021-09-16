1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

Welcome to 927 E Front St featuring a large kitchen and open floor plan. Freshly painted throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Large master suite! Rare garage. Large .5 acre lot! Roof only a few years old and newer windows. Located only blocks away from the city dog park, tennis courts and playground. Five minutes to shopping in either direction. I-77 and I-40 only minutes away. Quiet tree lined street Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools and all downtown Statesville has to offer.