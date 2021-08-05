1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $98,000

Unique cabin, nestled in the exclusive Love Valley area. 1 bedroom 2 full bath home with full unfinished basement and bonus room on main level. Close to downtown Love Valley area. Other features include a large front porch, covered back deck, kitchen with breakfast bar and an unfinished basement where laundry is located and an additional full bathroom. Home has temporary fence in front yard that will be taken down prior to closing. Also included are 3 horse stalls that convey with the property (to the left of the property).