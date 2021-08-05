 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $98,000

1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $98,000

1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $98,000

Unique cabin, nestled in the exclusive Love Valley area. 1 bedroom 2 full bath home with full unfinished basement and bonus room on main level. Close to downtown Love Valley area. Other features include a large front porch, covered back deck, kitchen with breakfast bar and an unfinished basement where laundry is located and an additional full bathroom. Home has temporary fence in front yard that will be taken down prior to closing. Also included are 3 horse stalls that convey with the property (to the left of the property).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert