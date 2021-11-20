 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $118,000

Less than one year old, manufactured single wide in pristine condition! Upgraded floor covering throughout the trailer with functional living spaces. One bedroom, one bathroom and open kitchen and living room space. New wood deck on front and back of the house. Lot located toward the end of the dead end road. Pull through driveway and new oversized well house.

