Less than one year old, manufactured single wide in pristine condition! Upgraded floor covering throughout the trailer with functional living spaces. One bedroom, one bathroom and open kitchen and living room space. New wood deck on front and back of the house. Lot located toward the end of the dead end road. Pull through driveway and new oversized well house.
1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $118,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s not often that one asks to be forcibly removed from a public meeting, but that’s what David Pressly did as he refused to leave Monday’s C…
The Statesville Police Department said there was no indication of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a local park Monday.
- Updated
An investigation is underway after a home under construction on Alpine Circle caught fire Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing a number of charges after being accused by a student at Mitchell Community College of sexual battery and stalking.
North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball co…
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
At Fort Dobbs Hardware Store in Statesville, siblings and co-owners Abby Patterson and Mark White use their late dad’s saying as their officia…
Hibriten (8-3) travels down from Lenoir on Friday night to face Statesville (11-0) in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.