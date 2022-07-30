 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $79,500

  Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $79,500

WHY RENT? Finish the work started on this 2 acre lot with power, water and septic available. Most internal wiring and plumbing done on 12x28 barn/porch unit. Heat and Air included. Use as a construction building while working. Investors buy this as rental property. Seller with do 20% down owner financing that 16K Owner not physically able to finish. No restrictions.

