Custom built craftsman style home in beautiful Fox Chase Community. Home will sit on a 1.09 acre lot. Features 2 story home a basement with a home office and Livingroom. 3 car garage that comes in under the home. Master on the main, this home boast a gourmet kitchen with SS appliance package, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. There is a flex room on the main as well which can be used as additional space or home office. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and a Media Center. Give the listing agent a call if interests in this property. No available room for a pool on this property due to home location and septic.
1 Bedroom Home in Denver - $728,300
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
- Updated
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.