 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Denver - $683,700

1 Bedroom Home in Denver - $683,700

1 Bedroom Home in Denver - $683,700

Custom built craftsman style home in beautiful Fox Chase Community. Home will sit on a 1.09 acre lot. Features 2 story home a basement with a home office and Livingroom. 3 car garage that comes in under the home. Master on the main, this home boast a gourmet kitchen with SS appliance package, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. There is a flex room on the main as well which can be used as additional space or home office. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and a Media Center. Give the listing agent a call if interests in this property. No available room for a pool on this property due to home location and septic.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert