080321-srl-news-statebriefs

Child among shooting victims
OXFORD — A young girl was among three people wounded by gunfire during a road rage incident that erupted between two motorists Saturday in Granville County.
Both drivers have claimed self-defense, WRAL-TV reported.
Both cars were driven by men who had girlfriends and daughters as passengers. The men exchanged heated words before opening fire on each other, the TV station reported. The nature of the dispute is unclear.
One driver was shot in the neck, and his young daughter suffered a leg wound. The other motorist was shot in the hand.
Investigators are reviewing video from security cameras at a grocery store's parking lot where the dispute escalated.
Shark likely bit teenager
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — A 15-year-old visiting here needed 15 stitches after he was bitten by what officials think was a shark.
Lifeguards and emergency personnel tended to the boy's injury after he walked out of the water July 27, town Manager Tim Owens said.
The teen's family was visiting from Tennessee, and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten, his father, Ivan Nekrasov, said. The teen then turned to his family and told them to get out of the water.
The doctor who tended to the teen at a hospital believes the wound was likely caused by a 3- to 4-feet-long shark, Nekrasov said.
Driver run over in theft
ASHEVILLE — Police are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting a driver, stealing his car and running him over as he fled.
The thief assaulted a driver Sunday night on White Pine Drive in Asheville, then ran over the driver as he fled in the stolen car, police said in a news release. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical-but-stable condition, police said.
Michael Lynn Hayes Jr. faces charges including felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, police said. He also has several open warrants for failure to appear in court. He is known to be armed, police said.
Lottery surges amid pandemic
RALEIGH — Massive ticket sales for the N.C. Education Lottery during the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a best-ever $936 million in annual game profits for education, the lottery announced Monday.
Earnings going to education in the past fiscal year that ended June 30 grew by 28% compared to the year before — helped by a 26% increase in ticket sales to $3.8 billion, a lottery news release says.
Consumers played lottery games more because they had few other options for entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lottery executive director Mark Michalko said. The popularity of multistate lotteries, scratch-off tickets and a new game called Fast Play also helped.
Lottery sales have grown every year since the first tickets were sold in March 2006.
Man sentenced for extortion
JACKSONVILLE — The operator of a local news website has been sentenced to a minimum of 11 months in prison for attempting to extort money from a North Carolina lawyer, a district attorney said Thursday.
Gerald Jackson Jr., the operator of "The North Carolina Beat," faces a maximum sentence of 23 months, District Attorney Ernie Lee said. Jackson was found guilty on Tuesday.
According to Lee, between Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, 2019, Jackson is alleged to have tried to extort $4,500 from a Jacksonville lawyer in exchange for not publicly disclosing personal embarrassing information about the lawyer. Lee said the lawyer went to the sheriff's office instead of paying the money.
Court documents show that while operating the website and its Facebook page, Jackson used the social media platform to publish information about various people, including Onslow County elected officials.