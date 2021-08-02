080321-srl-news-statebriefs

The doctor who tended to the teen at a hospital believes the wound was likely caused by a 3- to 4-feet-long shark, Nekrasov said.

Driver run over in theft

ASHEVILLE — Police are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting a driver, stealing his car and running him over as he fled.

The thief assaulted a driver Sunday night on White Pine Drive in Asheville, then ran over the driver as he fled in the stolen car, police said in a news release. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical-but-stable condition, police said.

Michael Lynn Hayes Jr. faces charges including felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, police said. He also has several open warrants for failure to appear in court. He is known to be armed, police said.

Lottery surges amid pandemic

RALEIGH — Massive ticket sales for the N.C. Education Lottery during the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a best-ever $936 million in annual game profits for education, the lottery announced Monday.